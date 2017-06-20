Here's what Amazon's purchase of Whol...

Here's what Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods means for the future of retail

Read more: The Real Deal

When Amazon announced its headline-grabbing deal to buy Whole Foods on Friday, the $13 billion question the real estate world asked was: Will the brick-and-mortar grocery chain become more like the e-tailing giant, or the other way around? And while New York City's retail players stressed they didn't have a crystal ball into Jeff Bezos' thinking, they said it's probably a little bit of both - Amazon is likely to apply its omnichannel expertise to the grocer while using its enviably-located stores to expand its own brick-and-mortar operations. "There's boundless ideas and synergies, and I think it will inspire some other interesting combinations between online and brick-and-mortar going forward," said Ripco Real Estate's Peter Ripka.

Chicago, IL

