Here's what Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods means for the future of retail
When Amazon announced its headline-grabbing deal to buy Whole Foods on Friday, the $13 billion question the real estate world asked was: Will the brick-and-mortar grocery chain become more like the e-tailing giant, or the other way around? And while New York City's retail players stressed they didn't have a crystal ball into Jeff Bezos' thinking, they said it's probably a little bit of both - Amazon is likely to apply its omnichannel expertise to the grocer while using its enviably-located stores to expand its own brick-and-mortar operations. "There's boundless ideas and synergies, and I think it will inspire some other interesting combinations between online and brick-and-mortar going forward," said Ripco Real Estate's Peter Ripka.
