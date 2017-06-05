Helios and Matheson Analytics and RedZone Announce That RedZone Has...
RedZone Map app's advanced technology will track real-time crowd behavior and migration patterns of threatening groups or individuals, identifying origin, destination and trends. )--Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and its subsidiary RedZone, creator of the RedZone Map a real time crime and navigation app, a tool for situational awareness and enhancement of personal safety, announced today that RedZone has acquired three U.S. patents from Israel-based technology company Trendit Ltd. , among other assets.
