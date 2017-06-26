HBO to Present New York Latino Film Festival Returns This October
The New York Latino Film Festival , presented by HBO, will make its much-anticipated return to the Big Apple October 11-15, 2017. Unveiling a new Logo and website, founder Calixto Chinchilla announced today that submissions for the 13th edition of the iconic film festival are now being accepted through August 4, 2017.
