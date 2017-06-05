Harold Tillman eyes further buys after rescuing Jacques Vert
Days after leading the rescue of Jacques Vert owner Style Group Brands, veteran fashion entrepreneur Harold Tillman raised the prospect of doing further deals. Tillman headed a team that bought Style Group Brands, also home to clothing brands Eastex, Precis, Windsmoor and Dash, in a multi-million-pound deal on Friday.
