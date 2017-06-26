Gigamon Appoints Burney Barker as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales
Barker is a highly-experienced sales executive with a track record of growing, developing and leading multi-billion dollar sales organizations, most recently at Dell EMC. At Gigamon, he will oversee the entire global sales function including both direct and indirect sales teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Sat
|Barry Finance
|180
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|May 31
|Human
|145
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC