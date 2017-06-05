Fujitsu says to reach agreement "soon" on integrating PC business with Lenovo
Japan's Fujitsu Ltd expects to reach an agreement "soon" on integrating its personal computer business with China's Lenovo Group Ltd, Fujitsu President Tatsuya Tanaka said Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted against a screen displaying a logo of Fujitsu at CEATEC JAPAN 2012 electronics show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 2, 2012.
