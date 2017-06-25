Fairpointe Capital LLC Sells 18,900 Shares of HP Inc.
Fairpointe Capital LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,050 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period.
