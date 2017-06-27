Exclusive: Michael Dell On Partner Sales Growth, Fighting Public...

It's been nearly 10 months since Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell completed the $58 billion landmark acquisition of EMC, and so far the combination has surpassed his expectations for growth and has been more popular than expected with partners and customers, too. In an interview with CRN, Dell said he has "seen tremendous validation of the strategy we put in place," as customers and partners turn to Dell Technologies and its family of companies - Dell EMC, VMware, Pivotal, Virtustream, RSA and others, when they consider which vendors they'll place their bets with in the future.

