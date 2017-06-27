Exclusive: Michael Dell On Partner Sales Growth, Fighting Public...
It's been nearly 10 months since Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell completed the $58 billion landmark acquisition of EMC, and so far the combination has surpassed his expectations for growth and has been more popular than expected with partners and customers, too. In an interview with CRN, Dell said he has "seen tremendous validation of the strategy we put in place," as customers and partners turn to Dell Technologies and its family of companies - Dell EMC, VMware, Pivotal, Virtustream, RSA and others, when they consider which vendors they'll place their bets with in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 24
|Barry Finance
|180
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|May 31
|Human
|145
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC