Exclusive: Foxconn says Apple, Dell part of its bid for Toshiba chip business

TAIPEI: Apple Inc, computing giant Dell Inc and Kingston Technology Co are members of a Foxconn-led consortium bidding for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, the CEO of the world's largest electronics manufacturer told Reuters on Monday. Terry Gou, Foxconn's founder and chief executive, also said Amazon.com Inc was close to joining and that the Taiwanese firm was also in discussions with Google, Microsoft Corp and Cisco Systems Inc about their participation in the bid.

