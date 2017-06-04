Exar (EXAR) & QLogic (QLGC) Head to Head Comparison

QLogic and Exar are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitabiliy, earnings and institutional ownership. QLogic has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.