Elon Musk: I'm Departing Trump's Councils

In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology industry leaders at Trump Tower in New York., Musk was spotted spending time with actress Amber Heard in Australia on April 24, 2017. less FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology industry leaders at Trump Tower in New York., Musk was spotted ... more U.S. President Donald Trump leads a meeting with invited business leaders and members of his staff in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.