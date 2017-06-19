DOJ Changes Position in a Class Waive...

DOJ Changes Position in a Class Waiver Case Pending Before the Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice , in a rare move, changed its position in a class waiver case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. On Jan. 13, 2017, the Court granted certiorari in three consolidated cases to resolve whether arbitration agreements with class and collective waivers are enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act despite the National Labor Relations Board's current interpretation of Sections 7 and 8 of the National Labor Relations Act .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 17 Corodex 179
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) May 31 Human 145
News 170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ... May '17 sad 1
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC