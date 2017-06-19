DOJ Changes Position in a Class Waiver Case Pending Before the Supreme Court

Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice , in a rare move, changed its position in a class waiver case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. On Jan. 13, 2017, the Court granted certiorari in three consolidated cases to resolve whether arbitration agreements with class and collective waivers are enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act despite the National Labor Relations Board's current interpretation of Sections 7 and 8 of the National Labor Relations Act .

