Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, has proposed to take over National Bank of Kenya through a share swap, to increase its share of the government's banking business, according to documents seen by Reuters. ** Egypt's EFG Hermes wants to enter Nigeria through an acquisition and expects to get regulatory approval to start a brokerage business in Kenya this year as part of a big push into frontier markets, a senior executive told Reuters.

