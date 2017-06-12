Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, has proposed to take over National Bank of Kenya through a share swap, to increase its share of the government's banking business, according to documents seen by Reuters. ** Egypt's EFG Hermes wants to enter Nigeria through an acquisition and expects to get regulatory approval to start a brokerage business in Kenya this year as part of a big push into frontier markets, a senior executive told Reuters.
