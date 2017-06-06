CSPi Joins Forces with RadarServices to Expand Security Services Portfolio

CSPi , a provider of advanced managed security products, Ethernet-based security products, and IT technology security services, today announces the addition of RadarServices solutions and managed security services to its portfolio in the UK market.i 1 2 The pairing of CSPii 1 2s security services with RadarServicesi 1 2 IT security monitoring solution offers customers an easy path to Security Operations Center compliance. RadarServices is Europei 1 2s leading technology company in the field of Detection & Response as a managed service, specializing in the early detection of IT security risks for corporations and public authorities.

