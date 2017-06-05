Credit Suisse says 99 pct of rights exercised in rights offering
The bank said it would have a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.4 percent and a leverage ratio of 5.1 percent after the capital increase, based on first-quarter reported numbers. The readings for the two closely-watched measures of balance sheet strength are in line with the bank's expectations when it announced the capital raising plans in April.
