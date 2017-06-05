Concurrent Declares Quarterly Dividend
Concurrent , a global leader in storage, protection, transformation, and delivery of visual assets, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 27, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2017.
