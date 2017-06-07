CGI Group Inc (GIB) Rating Reiterated by Beacon Securities
's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Beacon Securities in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GIB.
