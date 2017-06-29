Canon U.S.A. Celebrates National Came...

Canon U.S.A. Celebrates National Camera Day With The Announcement Of Two New DSLR Cameras

Read more: Information Technology

The EOS 6D Mark II camera is ideal for budding photographers looking to take their creative DSLR photography skills to the next level by shooting with a Full-frame CMOS sensor DSLR camera to capture beautiful high-quality portraits and striking landscapes, even in low-light situations. The EOS Rebel SL2 is a small, light, and compact camera with high-performance capability that allows users to get creative when capturing their special family moments or travel experiences.

Chicago, IL

