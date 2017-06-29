Canon U.S.A. Celebrates National Camera Day With The Announcement Of Two New DSLR Cameras

The EOS 6D Mark II camera is ideal for budding photographers looking to take their creative DSLR photography skills to the next level by shooting with a Full-frame CMOS sensor DSLR camera to capture beautiful high-quality portraits and striking landscapes, even in low-light situations. The EOS Rebel SL2 is a small, light, and compact camera with high-performance capability that allows users to get creative when capturing their special family moments or travel experiences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.