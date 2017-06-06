Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation , the world's leading supplier of chemical mechanical planarization polishing slurries and second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about July 28, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2017.
