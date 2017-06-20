As Broadcom Shoots Down Toshiba Deal Rumors, It's Predicting Huge iPhone 8 Chip Sales
When reports first emerged in March that Broadcom was bidding with private equity firm Silver Lake to acquire Toshiba's massive flash memory unit, more than a few observers did double-takes, given the cost of any deal and how it would change Broadcom's business profile. Now, whether due to worries about such issues and/or the hardball tactics Toshiba flash partner Western Digital is employing to scare off rival bidders, it looks as if Broadcom has had a change of heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|May 31
|Human
|145
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May 11
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC