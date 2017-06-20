As Broadcom Shoots Down Toshiba Deal ...

As Broadcom Shoots Down Toshiba Deal Rumors, It's Predicting Huge iPhone 8 Chip Sales

When reports first emerged in March that Broadcom was bidding with private equity firm Silver Lake to acquire Toshiba's massive flash memory unit, more than a few observers did double-takes, given the cost of any deal and how it would change Broadcom's business profile. Now, whether due to worries about such issues and/or the hardball tactics Toshiba flash partner Western Digital is employing to scare off rival bidders, it looks as if Broadcom has had a change of heart.

