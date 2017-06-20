200 jobs go but 1700 saved in womensw...

200 jobs go but 1700 saved in womenswear brands takeover

About 200 jobs will be lost but 1700 more salvaged in a multimillion pound rescue deal for the struggling owner of womenswear brands, including Jacques Vert. Sky News understands that approximately 200 of the 1900 employees of Style Group Brands will leave as part of a pre-pack administration to be announced on Saturday.

