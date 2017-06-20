200 jobs go but 1700 saved in womenswear brands takeover
About 200 jobs will be lost but 1700 more salvaged in a multimillion pound rescue deal for the struggling owner of womenswear brands, including Jacques Vert. Sky News understands that approximately 200 of the 1900 employees of Style Group Brands will leave as part of a pre-pack administration to be announced on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LBC 97.3.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|May 31
|Human
|145
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May 11
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC