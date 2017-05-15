UPDATE 1-Japan govt says Toshiba and Western Digital need to get along
May 16 Japan's government said on Tuesday it wanted Toshiba Corp and partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, expressing concern about an escalating dispute between the two that threatens to derail the sale of Toshiba's chip unit. Western Digital has sought international arbitration to stop Toshiba from selling the unit without its consent, arguing that the Japanese conglomerate has violated joint venture contracts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May 11
|sad
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Apr 20
|Human
|144
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC