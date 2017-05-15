UPDATE 1-Japan govt says Toshiba and ...

UPDATE 1-Japan govt says Toshiba and Western Digital need to get along

May 16 Japan's government said on Tuesday it wanted Toshiba Corp and partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, expressing concern about an escalating dispute between the two that threatens to derail the sale of Toshiba's chip unit. Western Digital has sought international arbitration to stop Toshiba from selling the unit without its consent, arguing that the Japanese conglomerate has violated joint venture contracts.

