Toshiba reports massive loss for year over Westinghouse woes
Toshiba, whose U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse has filed for bankruptcy protection, is reporting a 950 billion yen net loss for the fiscal year ended March. The Japanese electronics giant's results have failed to win auditors' approval from the previous quarter, after questions were raised over the acquisition of U.S. nuclear construction company CB&I Stone and Webster.
