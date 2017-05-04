The Market In 5 Minutes

Gene Munster, former Apple analyst and managing partner at Loup Ventures, wasn't surprised by Apple Inc. 's "disappointing" 24.4-percent sales miss in its second-quarter report released Tuesday evening: Link TheStreet's biotech reporter Adam Feuerstein raised alarm that an unknown source paid to convert Seeking Alpha posts about Neurotrope Inc into unofficial promotional pieces for bryostatin, the company's lead drug candidate: Link Facebook reported Q1 EPS of $1.04, missing estimates by $0.08. Daily Active Users were 1.28 billion, up 18% YoY, while Q1 monthly active users of 1.94 billion were up 17 percent YoY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.