TCS to commence Rs 16,000 cr buyback from May 184 min ago
New Delhi, May 15 India's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services will commence its Rs 16,000-crore mega buyback offer from May 18. The buyback programme, which received shareholder approval last month, will open on May 18 and close on May 31, the company said in a regulatory filing. TCS will dispatch the Letter of Offer for the buyback to eligible shareholders on or before May 16, it added.
