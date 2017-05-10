TCS to commence Rs 16,000 cr buyback from May 184 min ago

TCS to commence Rs 16,000 cr buyback ...

New Delhi, May 15 India's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services will commence its Rs 16,000-crore mega buyback offer from May 18. The buyback programme, which received shareholder approval last month, will open on May 18 and close on May 31, the company said in a regulatory filing. TCS will dispatch the Letter of Offer for the buyback to eligible shareholders on or before May 16, it added.

