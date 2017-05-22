Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Receives Consensu...

Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Syntel, Inc. has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

