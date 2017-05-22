Stratasys, Ltd. to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts
Investment analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stratasys in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Kisner now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.
