Stratasys Earnings on Tuesday: With Its Stock Up 81% in 2017, Stratasys Has a Lot to Prove

It's gained 81.1% through May 12, crushing the S&P 500's 7.6% total return and outpacing prime rival 3D Systems' Last quarter , Stratasys crushed earnings expectations and comfortably beat the revenue consensus, though the market sent shares tumbling more than 9% because the company's full-year 2017 guidance came in lighter than analysts were expecting. While long-term investors shouldn't place too much weight on Wall Street's near-term estimates, they can be useful to know since they often help make sense out of market reactions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.