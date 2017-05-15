Security-as-a-service supplier Alert ...

Security-as-a-service supplier Alert Logic started with IDS and blossomed from there

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

Gray Hall, CEO of Alert Logic, cut his teeth delivering enterprise-class services when he started VeriCenter, one of the earliest managed hosting companies. Hall eventually sold that company to SunGard Data Systems in 2007, and in 2009 joined Alert Logic where he has since driven revenue growth 12x.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ... May 11 sad 1
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Apr 20 Human 144
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar '17 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 281,039,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC