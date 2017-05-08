Priceline.com's app on an Apple iPhone. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
In its first full reporting period under a new CEO, Priceline Group boosted profits 22 percent in the first quarter to $456 million, but the travel giant's shares fell in after-hours trading after giving a weaker outlook for the current second quarter. Priceline Group has its headquarters in Norwalk, with subsidiary travel search engine Kayak having its main office in Stamford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Apr 20
|Human
|144
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC