PCM Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn...

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 3, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PCM, Inc. , if they purchased the Company's securities between June 17, 2015 and May 2, 2017, inclusive . This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

