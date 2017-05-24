Palmer Luckey, Oculus founder and vir...

Palmer Luckey, Oculus founder and virtual reality whiz kid, buys Southern California marina

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Palmer Luckey, co- founder of Oculus, has purchased the Huntington Harbour Bay Club The virtual reality whiz kid and founder of Oculus VR, whose net worth is estimated at $730 million, has bought an Orange County marina. The Huntington Harbour Bay Club on Warner Avenue sold in April for more than $34 million, according to CoStar Group, a commercial database.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ... May 11 sad 1
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Apr '17 Human 144
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar '17 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,031 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC