Palmer Luckey, Oculus founder and virtual reality whiz kid, buys Southern California marina

Palmer Luckey, co- founder of Oculus, has purchased the Huntington Harbour Bay Club The virtual reality whiz kid and founder of Oculus VR, whose net worth is estimated at $730 million, has bought an Orange County marina. The Huntington Harbour Bay Club on Warner Avenue sold in April for more than $34 million, according to CoStar Group, a commercial database.

