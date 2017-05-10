Ontario Teachers' withholds vote for Bombardier chair's re-election
May 9 Ontario Teachers Pension Plan has withheld its vote on the re-election of Bombardier's executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin, the pension fund posted on its website on Tuesday. "Our assessment of recent events confirms the need for independent board leadership," the fund said, ahead of Bombardier's annual meeting on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Apr 20
|Human
|144
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC