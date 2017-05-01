NETSCOUT to serve as network performance monitoring provider for Vodaphone across Europe

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS has announced a multi-year agreement with Vodafone Group to serve as Vodafone's passive probing provider in Europe. The next-generation real-time information platform, InfiniStreamNG fromNETSCOUT will provide Vodafone with a standardized, repeatable service assurance system for deployment in 13 European countries in which Vodafone operates.

