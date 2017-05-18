Minnesota still ranks as a big headquarters state
Minnesota still ranks as a big headquarters state. With the acquisition of St. Jude Medical by Abbott Laboratories, Minnesota now has 16 Fortune 500 companies, which include the financial services nonprofit Thrivent Financial and the agriculture and food industries cooperative Land O'Lakes Inc. On a total number basis, Minnesota ranks 13th among states, but on a per-capita basis it has generally been second behind Connecticut.
