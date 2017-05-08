McNealy sees Sun's past in IoT's future
The former Sun chief is advising RTI, an IoT communications company, and doesn't miss being 'a CEO in a pinata' When Sun Microsystems said, "The network is the computer," it might have been talking about the Internet of Things, which was little more than an idea at the time. Today, more machines than ever are talking to other machines, and computing is being distributed across far-flung networks.
