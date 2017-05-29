Marston's buys 55m brewing arm of Bombardier ale maker Charles Wells

Marston's on Thursday agreed a A 55 million deal to buy the brewing arm of Bombardier ale maker Charles Wells Group, in a move that will significantly boost the pub chain's presence in London. The purchase of the Bedford-based business will see Marston's add the Bombardier, Young's and McEwan's brands to its portfolio of beers, which includes Hobgoblin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.