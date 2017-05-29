Marston's buys 55m brewing arm of Bombardier ale maker Charles Wells
Marston's on Thursday agreed a A 55 million deal to buy the brewing arm of Bombardier ale maker Charles Wells Group, in a move that will significantly boost the pub chain's presence in London. The purchase of the Bedford-based business will see Marston's add the Bombardier, Young's and McEwan's brands to its portfolio of beers, which includes Hobgoblin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May 11
|sad
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Apr 20
|Human
|144
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC