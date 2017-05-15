Markley and Cray Partner to Provide Supercomputing as a Service

Global supercomputer leader, Cray Inc. and Markley , a premier provider of data center space and cloud computing services, today announced a partnership to provide supercomputing as a service solutions that combine the power of Cray supercomputers with the premier hosting capabilities of Markley. Through the partnership, Markley will offer Cray supercomputing technologies, as a hosted offering, and both companies will collaborate to build and develop industry-specific solutions.

