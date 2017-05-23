London premiere of 'Wonder Woman' is canceled after attack
Director Patty Jenkins, from left, and actors Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine and Gal Gadot participate in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film, "Wonder Woman" at AOL Studios on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in New York. less Director Patty Jenkins, from left, and actors Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine and Gal Gadot participate in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film, "Wonder Woman" at AOL Studios on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in New ... more LONDON - The glitzy, star-filled London premiere of "Wonder Woman" has been scrapped following the terror attack in Manchester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May 11
|sad
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Human
|144
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC