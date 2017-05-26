KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Science Applications International Corp
KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Science Applications International Corp by 55.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,713 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period.
