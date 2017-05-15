Ingram Micro Awarded 2017 Global Distribution Partner of the Year by Dell EMC
Ingram Micro received top honors among a global field of Dell EMC partners based on a combination of metrics, including extraordinary sales performance and commitment to the Dell EMC business. The Distribution Partner of the Year Award honors partners for exceptional year-over-year business growth and for continuously delivering superior business development, technical and supply chain leadership, as well as committed expertise across the Dell EMC portfolio.
