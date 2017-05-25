Important Shareholder Alert: Khang & ...

Important Shareholder Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities...

Read more: GlobeNewswire

Khang & Khang LLP announces a securities class action lawsuit against PCM, Inc. . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between June 17, 2015 and May 2, 2017, inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

