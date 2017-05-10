Important PCM Inc. Investor Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman &...

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased PCM Inc. securities between June 17, 2016 and May 2, 2017, inclusive . Investors who have incurred losses in s hares of PCM Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or 575-0735 or 545-4774.

