IIJ Announces Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. today announced that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 25, 2017, IIJ resolved to propose the partial amendments to its Articles of Incorporation at the 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 28, 2017 in Japan, as described below: / EIN News / -- 1. Reasons for the amendments In order to handle the Company's recent business diversification, the Company has determined to add to the content of business objects in its Articles of Incorporation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.