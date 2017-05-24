HP Inc. Sales Show Momentum as PCs, Printers Both Notch Growth
HP Inc. showed accelerating sales momentum in the second quarter, delivering growth in both personal computers and printers for the first time in more than a half-decade. Revenue rose 6.9 percent to $12.4 billion in the period that ended in April, topping analysts' estimates for the fourth consecutive quarter.
