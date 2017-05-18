Ho-Hum Earnings Expected For HP
Earnings will be reported this week and are expected to be flat, with a small YoY decrease in earnings per share and a small YoY increase in revenues. For all the data and commentary below, I have used only information since the restructuring, which was effective for the QE January 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May 11
|sad
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Human
|144
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC