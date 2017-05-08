Fujitsu and Mirantis Sign Strategic C...

Fujitsu and Mirantis Sign Strategic Collaboration Agreement to...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

OpenStack Summit - Fujitsu Limited and Mirantis , the managed open cloud company, announced today the signing of a global, strategic collaboration agreement to help customers adopt open cloud infrastructure based on OpenStack and related open source technologies such as Kubernetes. Fujitsu and Mirantis will work together to integrate Mirantis Cloud Platform , a unique build-operate-transfer open infrastructure delivery model, with Fujitsu's hardware, software, and support capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Apr 20 Human 144
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar '17 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC