Fujitsu and Mirantis Sign Strategic Collaboration Agreement to...
OpenStack Summit - Fujitsu Limited and Mirantis , the managed open cloud company, announced today the signing of a global, strategic collaboration agreement to help customers adopt open cloud infrastructure based on OpenStack and related open source technologies such as Kubernetes. Fujitsu and Mirantis will work together to integrate Mirantis Cloud Platform , a unique build-operate-transfer open infrastructure delivery model, with Fujitsu's hardware, software, and support capabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Apr 20
|Human
|144
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC