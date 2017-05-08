Fujitsu and Mirantis Sign Strategic Collaboration Agreement to...

OpenStack Summit - Fujitsu Limited and Mirantis , the managed open cloud company, announced today the signing of a global, strategic collaboration agreement to help customers adopt open cloud infrastructure based on OpenStack and related open source technologies such as Kubernetes. Fujitsu and Mirantis will work together to integrate Mirantis Cloud Platform , a unique build-operate-transfer open infrastructure delivery model, with Fujitsu's hardware, software, and support capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.