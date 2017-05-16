Flipkart Pact for Snapdeal Said to Ne...

Flipkart Pact for Snapdeal Said to Need Premji, Tata Approvals

Flipkart Online Services Pvt. is nearing a final agreement to acquire rival e-commerce provider Snapdeal after winning support from the startup's three primary venture investors, but the contract still needs backing from two of India's most powerful businessmen, according to people familiar with the matter SoftBank Group Corp. , the largest shareholder in Snapdeal, has pushed for the deal and ultimately persuaded Nexus Venture Partners to agree to terms, said the people, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

