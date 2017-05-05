FactSet Recognised for Ninth Consecutive Time as One of the UK's Best Workplaces
FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry-leading services, was named by Great Place to WorkA as one of the UK's Best Workplacesa in the Medium category for the ninth time, ranking 40. The win reinforces FactSet's commitment to being a career destination for the best and brightest in the UK. The ranking was announced at a gala dinner on 3rd May, attended by FactSet employees from its London office, including colleagues from FactSet's recent acquisitions of client reporting solution Vermilion Software, order management system provider CYMBA Technologies, and execution management system provider Portware.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Apr 20
|Human
|144
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC