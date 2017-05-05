FactSet Recognised for Ninth Consecutive Time as One of the UK's Best Workplaces

FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry-leading services, was named by Great Place to WorkA as one of the UK's Best Workplacesa in the Medium category for the ninth time, ranking 40. The win reinforces FactSet's commitment to being a career destination for the best and brightest in the UK. The ranking was announced at a gala dinner on 3rd May, attended by FactSet employees from its London office, including colleagues from FactSet's recent acquisitions of client reporting solution Vermilion Software, order management system provider CYMBA Technologies, and execution management system provider Portware.

