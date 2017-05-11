ESCO Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08
ESCO Technologies Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, July 19th.
